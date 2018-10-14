17-year-old boy killed in officer-involved shooting in Woodville

BREAKING: officer involved shooting investigation underway in Tulare County. TCSO & Porterville PD have Road 168 blocked off from Ave 167 to Ave 168 in Woodville. TCSO crime lab just arrived. Unknown if there are any injuries. Waiting to be briefed. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/uYYX5SOdFX — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) October 15, 2018

A 17-year-old is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Woodville.At around 8 p.m., deputies say they responded to a family disturbance call at a home on Road 168 and Avenue 167.Family members say their son was under the influence of drugs, got into a fit of rage and locked himself in the bathroom. He threatened himself as well as family members.When authorities arrived they found the teen with a knife then the situation escalated. He took an 11-year-old hostage believed to be his family member.It is unclear how many times the teen was hit.Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Stay with Action News as this story continues to develop.