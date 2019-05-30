officer involved shooting

Bakersfield officer-involved shooting that killed Fresno man ruled justified

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An officer-involved shooting in Bakersfield that left a 41-year old Fresno man dead last year has been ruled justified.

The shooting happened in August 2018 along State Route 99 and briefly closed the highway in both directions.

The Kern County District Attorney's office says Felipe Perez stabbed himself in the stomach, then crashed his truck into a pole going 80 miles per hour.

They say he got out, climbed a fence, and then started walking along the highway, with the knife still in his hand.

A CHP officer found Perez, noticed the knife, and ordered him to drop it.

When Perez refused, the officer opened fire and hit him.

But Perez stopped, and instead tried to carjack several cars on the freeway, before lunging at the officer. The officer fired again, killing Perez.

The DA determined the officer acted in self-defense.
