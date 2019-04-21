shootout

Officers, gunman wounded in shootout during California chase

ELK GROVE, Calif. -- Authorities say two police officers and a gunman were wounded in a shootout during a foot chase in Northern California.

Officials say shots were fired after officers responded to reports of a possibly armed man breaking into a trailer late Saturday in the city of Elk Grove, near Sacramento.

Police said Sunday that both officers have been released from a hospital following treatment for gunshot wounds to their legs.

The gunman, who has not been identified, remains hospitalized in unknown condition. Police say he was in possession of a loaded gun.
