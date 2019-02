BREAKING: Fresno Police are investigating a shooting in NW Fresno. It happened just after 5. Neighbors heard several gunshots. It happened off Hughes and Emerson on Norwich Ave. pic.twitter.com/HLB53gIFjC — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) February 22, 2019

Officers are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place in northwest Fresno.The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. off Hughes and Emerson on Norwich Ave.Neighbors heard several gunshots.No one appears to have been hurt.(This story is developing. Please check back later for more details.)