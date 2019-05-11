explosion

Officials: 3 dead in Virginia gas station explosion

BUENA VISTA, Va. -- Authorities say three sets of remains have been discovered at Virginia gas station where an explosion occurred.

Virginia State Police said in a news release Saturday that the number of people who died in Friday morning's explosion had increased from two as the investigation continued. Authorities said previously that four people were injured.

The explosion at the South River Market several miles north of Buena Vista.

Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Rick Garletts says the remains of the dead were taken to the medical examiner for identification, which may take several days.

He says the fire is being treated as a criminal matter since the cause is unknown and will remain that way until criminal activity is ruled out.
