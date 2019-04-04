Crime & Safety

Officials: 5-month-old dies after left home alone; woman arrested

By Eyewitness News
SHELTON, Connecticut -- A woman from Connecticut was arrested and charged after police say a five-month-old baby died after being left home alone.

Police say Jessyka Oliveira left the five-month-old as well as two other children under the age of six years old, alone at a home in Shelton in December.

Officials were sent to the home after a medical call, and the five-month-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After an investigation, police say Oliviera left the children unattended at the home for a short period of time.

Oliveira was released after posting $5,000 bond, and was scheduled to appear in court.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetychild abusechild deathinfant deathschild home alone
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Walmart to pay $495,000 for selling products with misleading packaging
The devil is in the details for teacher accused of sexting student
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
VIDEO: Man walks out of store with chainsaw hidden beneath his clothes
California considers tougher standards for drivers who drink
Benefit concert will help raise money for Central Valley Honor Flight
Man arrested for assault after plans to rape coworkers uncovered
Show More
PG&E names new chief executive, board
TCDA charges Porterville sex offender with new crimes against minors
T-Mobile rests customer service center in Kingsburg
Damaged sensor triggered fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash: Sources
Special election to fill vacant Fresno City Council seat set for August
More TOP STORIES News