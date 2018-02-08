Officials investigate body found in Kings River

Officials recovered a body found in Kings River at Ave 416 and Road 38 near Lindy's Landing and Campground.Field workers discovered the body around 3 p.m. this afternoon and called detectives.Tulare County deputies arrived, they identified what appeared to be human remains and judging from the amount of decomposition, they believe the body has been there for a while."The river is quite low right now and the body located not near the water it was probably at one time with the wet season we had last year but at this time it is along the shoreline," said Duane Cornett.At this time investigators cannot even identify the victim as male or female.Detectives are waiting for the coroner's office to remove the body and conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.