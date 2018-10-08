Officials investigating 'mystery object' that blew hole into NJ home

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --
Officials are investigating after a large, heavy object went into the side of a home in New Jersey on Friday afternoon.

The fiberglass object blew a hole in the side wall of the two-story, private home on Western Avenue in Jersey City, bounced around inside the home and then burst through the same sidewall, making a second hole.


It is unclear exactly what the object was, but inspectors are on the scene doing an investigation.

No one was home at the time.

A neighbor says they heard a loud boom and thought it was an explosion.
