Officials seek public's help in identifying Jane Doe killed in Hollywood area car crash 20 years ago

LOS ANGELES -- Officials are seeking the public's help in trying to identify a woman who died 20 years ago in a car crash on the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood area.The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner released photos of jewelry that the woman was wearing at the time of the Nov. 17, 1999 crash in hopes of discovering her identify.She was wearing a twisted, seemingly gold, metal chain with a clear "Hershey Kiss-shaped" pendant, as well as a yellow metal Claddagh ring with a clear heart-shaped stone and a smaller clear round stone above it.The Jane Doe was driving a maroon-colored 1985 Mitsubishi Galant when it was struck from behind after having stalled on the freeway at Western Avenue, sparking a massive fire. Coroner officials said the woman's body was then deemed unrecognizable.Authorizes were not able to identify her through the car's license plates because the registered owner had sold the car a few months prior and there was no current information about the car buyer. Additionally, the new owner never updated their information with the Department of Motor Vehicles, according to officials.Jane Doe is believed to have been between 18 and 35 years old at the time of her death. Her height was estimated at five feet to five-feet six-inches, weighing 146 pounds. Race, hair and eye color were indeterminable.Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact the Examiner-Coroner's office at (323 343- 0753 and refer to case number 1999-07845.