'Oh So Suite" mobile bridal trailer found thanks to Action News viewers

The "Oh So Suite" mobile bridal suite was stolen earlier this week, but thanks to the actions of some of our viewers, it has been found.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A positive turn of events for a local small business owner who thought she lost everything.

"There was a bench right here, two chairs right here, there was décor on the wall," Ashley Cobbs, the owner, said.

As Ashley Cobbs walks through her business, she can point out all the things that are no longer there.

And some of the things that, thankfully, still are, including the mirror that has been in her husband's family for 40 years.

"This is the mirror that we wanted to keep," Cobbs said.

Early Monday morning, a man cut a lock on the fence at her and her husband's business in Northwest Fresno where the trailer was stored.

A couple hours later, a truck pulled up and took her budding new business.

Cobbs posted on social media and reached out to Action News for help, hoping someone would spot it.

That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night.

"We pass by it so much that we saw that there's never a trailer right there, ever. And it's so huge and white, sticking out like a sore thumb in the night, you know," says Ramiro Lopez, the man who helped track down the trailer.

Lopez didn't want to go on camera but said his wife saw the story on Action News on Tuesday.

As they were going to grab dinner, they spotted the trailer in Southwest Fresno near Thorne and Garrett Avenue, not far from where they lived, so they called Cobbs.

"We're so thankful for him. He sent us pictures and we saw that it was ours, and so my husband jumped in the truck, met the cops there and we picked it up," Cobbs said.

Cobbs' husband took video as he arrived. The majority of the trailer is still in great shape, but the exterior now has scratches and bent parts.

The trailer jack that it sits on is also ruined.

But the generator and air conditioning unit are still there.

And, most importantly, the trailer is back home.

Lopez and his wife will receive the $2,500 reward, but Lopez says helping out was more important.

"I'm just glad they got their trailer back and their business can carry on from where they left off, you know?"

Cobbs says she's ready to fix the trailer up and get it back out to events as soon as possible.

"This is our baby. It was something that we looked forward to for so long. To be able to have it back and be able to move forward, it's a blessing."

Cobbs says they're still waiting to hear if insurance will cover any of the damages to the trailer.

They will be adding more security measures to make sure this never happens again.

The burglary investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Fresno Police.