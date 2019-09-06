Ohio woman held in Philippines for human trafficking, 6-day-old baby found in carry-on bag

MANILA, Philippines -- An American woman is charged with human trafficking in the Philippines.
Filipino investigators said 43-year-old Jennifer Talbot of Ohio tried to smuggle a 6-day-old baby girl out of the country by hiding her in a shoulder bag.
There are no other details about the newborn at this time.
At a press conference in Manila, an official involved in the investigation said that Talbot used a sling bag to hide the baby while passing through immigration. The official also said that after immigration Talbot was carrying the newborn where she tried to board her Delta Airlines flight.
At the boarding gate, the Delta crew asked the woman to provide documentation for the child and when she didn't have it, Philippines authorities were then contacted.
Talbot has been charged with violating the Anti Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.
She had a notarized affidavit declaring that she intended to adopt the baby but it was not signed by the child's mother, according to CNN Philippines.
She gave no information on whether the child had been given or sold.
Authorities said the mother has been identified and will be charged, however police have not been able to find the child's father.
Investigations into this case are ongoing. It is unclear when Talbot will appear in court and if she is being represented by an attorney.
