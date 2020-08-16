Woman and 3 children saved, suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Merced County Sunday morning.

A woman and three children were pulled to safety after investigators say a knife-wielding man entered their home and threatened to stab them.

When deputies arrived, the woman and her children were in a bedroom while the man was walking in the hallway in front of the room, with a knife in each hand.

They were able to communicate with the victims and suspect through a window, but the man was unwilling to drop his knives and let the victims leave.

After a stand-off that lasted for more than an hour, investigators say the man rushed the room and was shot by deputies through the window.

While CPR was done on the man, he ultimately died at the scene.

The identity of the man is unknown at this time.
