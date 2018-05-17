Oklahoma woman killed by pack of 7 small dogs

Authorities are investigating whether criminal charges should be filed after an Oklahoma woman was mauled to death by seven small dogs, most of them possibly a dachshund-terrier mix.Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says 52-year-old Tracy Garcia was killed last week near her home outside Ardmore, about 90 miles south of Oklahoma City.Bryant says the dogs each weighed less than 40 pounds and that they belonged to one of Garcia's neighbors.Police shot one dog and the rest were euthanized at an animal shelter.The dogs' exact breeds are unknown, but shelter euthanasia technician Amanda Dinwiddie tells television station KXII that six of the dogs appeared to be a dachshund and terrier mix, while the seventh appeared to be a border collie mix.