FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect involved in a brazen car break-in outside the Old Navy store in northwest Fresno.Investigators released a video of the crime. The suspect is seen getting through the back of the SUV and then out the other side to a waiting car.Officials say he then started loading items from the car into the waiting vehicle.It's not clear what was taken during the burglary.Officers are hoping someone can identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.