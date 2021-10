CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are looking for a man caught on surveillance video hitting a security guard in Old Town Clovis.Investigators say the suspect was leaving Old Town Saloon on April 29 just before midnight when he bumped into the security guard at the fence.Surveillance footage shows the man swinging at the employee before running off.Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact the Clovis Police Department or Valley Crime Stoppers at 498-7867.