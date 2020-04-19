farmers market

Old Town Clovis farmer's market is back on

The Old Town Clovis Saturday morning farmer's market is now back in business.

The event usually happens year round, but it's been shut down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market is allowed to take place because essential items are sold there.

But new rules and guidelines were enforced on Saturday.

Booths were required to set up at least six feet apart and provide appropriate spacing for customers to wait in line.

While the crowds were smaller overall, several shoppers did show up to buy fresh produce and support their local vendors.

"We came with 24 jars of tangelo juice ready to be bought and they were sold out in the first 20 minutes," said Adrian Weddington of Weddington Farms.

Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger added:
"We hope that this is the beginning of a normal period."

The farmer's market also set up hand washing units on the street for patrons to use.

The city hopes to hold larger markets as the season progresses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsclovisclovisfarmers market
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FARMERS MARKET
Fresno farmers market still seeing business during COVID-19 outbreak
Long Beach Has the Best Coffee on Wheels
Cook County Jail Gardening Program
Don't get sick at the farmer's market
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Central California coronavirus cases
CA names nursing homes with COVID-19
Woman killed in east central Fresno apartment fire
Fresno Co. detectives need your help to solve a 2002 murder
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president
81-year-old Valley woman sews dozens of face masks during COVID-19 crisis
Show More
Woman arrested in Madera County on child pornography charges
Coronavirus California: More housing provided for homeless during pandemic
Woman killed in Kings County head-on crash, drugs or alcohol a possible factor
One suspect dead after chase leads to deputy-involved shooting in Bakersfield
Selma Police: Man started eight fires in 30 minutes
More TOP STORIES News