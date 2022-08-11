Old Town Clovis double murder trial starts with 1st view of surveillance video

Video shows Eddie Cordero barely stepping inside The Palace, opening fire at the VIP section and near the bar, then running away.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Surveillance video from a Clovis bar leaves no doubt about who pulled the trigger and killed two people last May, but the shooter is now hoping a jury will cut him a break.

Trial started Wednesday for Eddie Cordero, who's charged with two murders as well as assault with a firearm.

Cordero's night with friends in Old Town Clovis led him to The Palace.

Surveillance video shows him arguing with somebody in the VIP section and pounding his fists as friends broke up the argument.

Cordero's friends took him home after that and one of them told him to stay there.

But fast forward about an hour and video shows him and a friend walking back up to the club.

"But this time, he has a plan," said prosecutor Elana Smith. "He has a purpose. He has a backup friend, his roommate, and he has someone driving a getaway vehicle."

Video from inside the bar shows Cordero barely stepping inside, opening fire at the VIP section and near the bar, then running away.

Merehildo Luna and Andres Sanchez died, and a DJ got shot in the leg.

Smith says Cordero later admitted Luna was his target, so it's premeditated first degree murder.

"Eddie Cordero walked into The Palace with a loaded firearm and he began shooting in the club, a crowded club," the prosecutor said.

After running away, Cordero and Anthony Guzman took off for Arizona.

By the time police tracked them down nine days later, Cordero had cut his mullet and acquired a new gun.

We're not allowed to show Cordero in court during the trial, but he's grown the mullet back now.

His attorney says the case comes down to what was on Cordero's mind when he started shooting.

He says Cordero told police his state of mind was very unclear.

"He talks about the fact that he had consumed so much drugs and alcohol that night that he doesn't even remember what happened that night," said defense attorney Jonathan Richter.

The trial is expected to last less than two weeks.

If Cordero is convicted on all counts, he faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.