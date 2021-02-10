Police arrest car theft suspect on rooftop after chasing him through Old Town Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police officers have arrested a car thief suspect they say led them on a pursuit, causing a crash, and climbing on top of a building in Old Town Clovis.Officers say they tried to pull over the car near Pollasky and Fifth on Tuesday evening just before 5:30, but the driver sped away.At one point he ran a red light, causing a crash involving four vehicles, but no one was seriously hurt.He later ran from the car near Barstow and Pollasky and made his way onto a commercial rooftop.Officers were able to detain the man up on the roof and bring him back down safely.The suspect is now being held on multiple charges.