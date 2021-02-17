real estate development

Major building project to transform look of Old Town Clovis


CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major project which will transform the look of Old Town Clovis is off to a fast start.

Landmark Square promised to take shape quickly.

Clovis seniors will have access to a brand new 29,000 square foot senior activity center.

Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger said, "These facilities will help serve our citizens in immeasurable ways."

The Smittcamp family has donated $1 milliom towards the project.

Wawona Frozen Foods CEO Bill Smittcamp said, "This is a growing a community and we certainly need to support the city and the seniors because we all become seniors one day. Our family was very suppportive of this."

But a new senior center was only part of what's planned on this six-acre lot in Old Town Clovis across from the Veteran's Center.

A transit center named after late Councilmember Harry Armstrong will serve as the local hub to help residents get around the city.

The project will give Clovis seniors a centralized location for transit and gatherings.

General Services Director Shonna Halterman said, "We're really excited. This has been a four-year project that we've been working in planning and designing for four years."

Clovis residents will also be able to use a brand new Fresno County Clovis library branch when the buildout is complete.

The Senior Activity Center was expected to be done by the summer of 2022.
