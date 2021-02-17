Major building project to transform look of Old Town Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A major project which will transform the look of Old Town Clovis is off to a fast start.Landmark Square promised to take shape quickly.Clovis seniors will have access to a brand new 29,000 square foot senior activity center.Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger said, "These facilities will help serve our citizens in immeasurable ways."The Smittcamp family has donated $1 milliom towards the project.Wawona Frozen Foods CEO Bill Smittcamp said, "This is a growing a community and we certainly need to support the city and the seniors because we all become seniors one day. Our family was very suppportive of this."But a new senior center was only part of what's planned on this six-acre lot in Old Town Clovis across from the Veteran's Center.A transit center named after late Councilmember Harry Armstrong will serve as the local hub to help residents get around the city.The project will give Clovis seniors a centralized location for transit and gatherings.General Services Director Shonna Halterman said, "We're really excited. This has been a four-year project that we've been working in planning and designing for four years."Clovis residents will also be able to use a brand new Fresno County Clovis library branch when the buildout is complete.The Senior Activity Center was expected to be done by the summer of 2022.