Vintage and antique market attracts hundreds to Old Town Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds took the street in the heat for Old Town Clovis's Vintage and Antique Market on Sunday.

For thirty years, the vintage market in Clovis has attracted many buyers.

More than 140 vendors came from all over California to display and sell their treasures.

Items like Mid-Century Modern clothing, wall art, pottery, bar-ware and more.

Heather Frantzvich is an organizer with the event and she says that whether you're the antique buyer or a junker this event caters to everyone.

"A lot of it is a lot of people like to come to old town Clovis where we hold the event ...we also have really great vendors that keep on coming back each year that people specifically come to buy from, and two it's a fun family atmosphere where everybody can come down and enjoy it," she said.

Mark your calendars there will be another Vintage market on October 17th.

Old town Clovis also has their farmers market every Friday evening.
