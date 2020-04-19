Man killed in crash with suspect fleeing Fresno Police was a loving father and cancer survivor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman whose husband was killed when a suspect ran a red light and crashed into his car while speeding away from Fresno Police spoke out on Saturday.The incident happened Thursday in central Fresno, but Angelica Veltran says she didn't know her husband, Olin Huckabee, had died until the next day.She says he was a loving father and a cancer survivor.Police say Huckabee was killed by Shane Stone, a known gang member with a long criminal history.Stone also died in the crash, after witnesses say he sped through an intersection at about 100 miles per hour.Now Huckabee's widow is struggling to deal with the sudden loss."It's hard to tell my baby girl her daddy's not going to be around anymore," she says.Veltran describes Huckabee as a fighter.He was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and had a stroke a couple of months ago but she says that didn't slow him down.Huckabee leaves behind six children.