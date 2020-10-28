Politics

Trump supporters get stuck in frigid temps for hours after rally in Omaha

OMAHA, NE -- Throngs of people who attended a campaign rally held by President Donald Trump at a Nebraska airport had to wait around in frigid weather for hours after it ended before they could get back to their cars.

Thousands attended the Tuesday night rally at Omaha's Eppley Airfield. Most parked in designated lots a mile or two from the airport and were shuttled into the 7:30 p.m. event on buses. Social media and police scanner reports indicate shuttle buses were unable to return to the airport as traffic snarled and hundreds of people wandered into the streets around the airport as they tried to walk to their cars.

The last of the rally-goers left the area by around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police tried to clear traffic and respond to medical emergencies including some people who suffered adverse effects from the cold weather, around 30 degrees.

An Omaha police spokesman says he doesn't know the size of the crowd or the number of people who waited for the buses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnebraskavote 2020politicspresident donald trumprally
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after crashing car into tree in Tulare County
2 injured in head-on crash in Kings County, CHP says
Merced County deputy taken to hospital after crash with DUI driver
Turner tests positive for COVID during game, returns for World Series photo
Motorcycle rider killed in north Fresno crash identified
Man donates 25,000 baseball cards to kids who lost collections in Creek Fire
Dow plunges more than 800 points as COVID-19 cases spike
Show More
Fresno, Madera Counties aim to ramp up testing to move to lower tiers
Creek Fire: 378,701 acres burned, 63% contained
CHAMPIONS! Dodgers win first World Series title in 32 years
Fresno Police Reform Commission releases final recommendations
Bryson DeChambeau lands on the cover of Sports Illustrated
More TOP STORIES News