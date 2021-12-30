omicron variant

Omicron variant 'spreading rapidly' in Tulare County as more cases confirmed, health officials say

The Tulare County public health director says that Omicron is "present and circulating" in the area.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County health officials say more cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been identified within the county.

The health department has confirmed three official cases. Further information about the residents who contracted the virus was not immediately available.

Officials say more testing samples have been identified as potential Omicron cases. Health officials say the "rapid spread" of the Omicron variant within Tulare County matches case trends in California and the country.

The Tulare County public health director says that Omicron is "present and circulating" and urges residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots and wear face coverings while in public indoor places.

