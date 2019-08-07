Once connected to 9-year-old's murder, Fresno man facing life in prison for Irvine crime

By
A Fresno man who was connected to connected to the death of a 9-year-old girl -- but was never prosecuted for it -- is now facing a potential life sentence after an arrest in Orange County.

Irvine police officers tell Action News they arrested Isaac Stafford on July 16 for kidnapping, robbery, residential burglary, false imprisonment, and criminal threats.

He's jailed on a $1 million bond and facing life in prison if he's convicted of all the charges.

In 2015, he was involved in the death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez. Stafford was driving when another man opened fire on gang member Brian Cooks, who fired back and accidentally killed Janessa.

Prosecutors never charged Stafford in that case, but they did file several other cases against him, including one where he was accused in a scheme to steal tens of thousands of dollars from Valley banks.

He's pending trial on that case and another where he was accused of illegally possessing a firearm, but the Orange County case will likely supersede the Fresno County cases.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects
ICE agents arrest 680 people in largest raids in at least a decade
Substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography, police say
Hiker dies after falling down mountainside in Madera Co.
Three injured in early morning shooting in west Fresno County
USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
UC Merced makes Princeton Review's 'Best 385 Colleges'
Show More
Man shot, killed, another stabbed after altercation in Dinuba
2 children hospitalized after ATV crash in Kings County
Caught on camera: Suspect in stolen vehicle leads CHP officers on chase
Lemoore officials appoint new members to fill vacant city council seats
Teacher finds gun in Fresno student's backpack, police say
More TOP STORIES News