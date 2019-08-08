Once connected to 9-year-old's murder, Fresno man facing life in prison for Irvine crime

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man who was connected to the death of a 9-year-old girl -- but was never prosecuted for it -- is now facing a potential life sentence after an arrest in Orange County.
Irvine police officers tell Action News they arrested Isaac Stafford on July 16 for kidnapping, robbery, residential burglary, false imprisonment, and criminal threats.
He's jailed on a $1 million bond and facing life in prison if he's convicted of all the charges.
In 2015, he was involved in the death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez. Stafford was driving when another man opened fire on gang member Brian Cooks, who fired back and accidentally killed Janessa.
Prosecutors never charged Stafford in that case, but they did file several other cases against him, including one where he was accused in a scheme to steal tens of thousands of dollars from Valley banks.
He's pending trial on that case and another where he was accused of illegally possessing a firearm, but the Orange County case will likely supersede the Fresno County cases.
