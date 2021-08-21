Non-profit helping send South Valley girl battling cancer to Disneyland

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A non-profit organization is taking action to make a dream come true for a South Valley girl who is battling cancer.
In August 2020, Emily White took her 5-year-old to the doctor for abdominal pain, which she expected to be minor and easily treatable.
"They were going to help her get some relief, and we were going to go home," said Kenzie's mother, Emily White.
But that day, their life took a drastic turn. Kenzie was diagnosed with Stage 4, High Risk, Metastatic Neuroblastoma.
"As soon as he left, I called my husband, and I couldn't speak."
Emily left her job to be with her daughter full time.
Kenzie has been through surgeries, stem cell collections, transplants and multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation.
"A 5-year-old shouldn't have to be this strong, but she is this phenomenal little person," Emily said.
White says fighting this battle is hard enough and being in the middle of a pandemic only adds to the challenges. Her husband and 2-year-old son support them virtually.
"We are just looking forward to the opportunity to all be together," Emily said.
Also supporting them is the nonprofit Campaign One At A Time. The organization selected Kenzie to help fulfill her dream of visiting Disneyland.
"She is invested in all of these princesses now," Emily said. "Half of her closet are dress-up dresses, so it's a dream of hers."
The group launched a two-week campaign on August 14th, looking to raise $5,000. The goal was met in days, but now every additional dollar will go towards children facing similar fights.
"We want to continue spreading Kenzie's story for all the other children battling cancer. We want to raise more money in the dream bank to help more kids in Kenzie's honor," said OAAT West Director Nick Ordonez.
White says she feels blessed by the abundant support and knows they have to take this challenge one day at a time.
"This is just a part of her story," she said. "This is just a chapter, and we are all going to take something from this that leads to something greater."
Kenzie is currently at Valley Children's and will remain for another five months undergoing immunotherapy.
If you would like to donate, click here.
Non-profit helping send South Valley girl battling cancer to Disneyland
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News