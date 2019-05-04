One dead in alleged DUI crash near Atwater

CHP officers arrested the driver in a deadly crash near Atwater Saturday morning.

Investigators say 19-year-old Tristan Shelton was under the influence when he lost control of his Ford Focus in the area of Highway 140 and Sultana Drive at around 7 a.m.

A 20-year-old passenger from Winton died in the one-car crash.

CHP says they found Shelton and two other passengers walking away from the crash, despite minor injuries.

Shelton could face felony DUI and hit and run charges.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News