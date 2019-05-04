One dead in alleged DUI crash near Atwater

CHP officers arrested the driver in a deadly crash near Atwater Saturday morning.
Investigators say 19-year-old Tristan Shelton was under the influence when he lost control of his Ford Focus in the area of Highway 140 and Sultana Drive at around 7 a.m.
A 20-year-old passenger from Winton died in the one-car crash.
CHP says they found Shelton and two other passengers walking away from the crash, despite minor injuries.
Shelton could face felony DUI and hit and run charges.
