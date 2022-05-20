Fresno Chaffee Zoo

'One Fresno Zoo Days' to provide free zoo visits for underprivileged kids

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'One Fresno Zoo Days' to provide free zoo visits for underprivileged

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More people will soon get the opportunity to visit the Fresno Chaffee Zoo for free this summer.

Beginning next month, thousands of kids and their families will get the chance to experience the animals thanks to a donation from the mayor's One Fresno Foundation.

Mayor Jerry Dyer announced "One Fresno Zoo Days" are returning following a successful debut run last year.

"Our goal is to provide youth the chance for them to make special memories and they're going to be able to do that right here," Dyer said.

City leaders are upping the ante this year by expanding the program from 9,000 to 10,000 tickets that will go to under-served youngsters and their families through various social service agencies and community-based organizations.

The free tickets, along with parking, can be used any day of the week beginning June 7 through August 9.

"This is our opportunity for those who still have hurdles to coming in, whether it's through their circumstances or through the price and saying this is part of your life too and can be part of your vision for the future," said Zoo Director & CEO Jon Forrest Dohlin.

Dohlin believes this partnership with the city can have an everlasting impact.

"Being outdoors, being in a natural setting and the zoo is a natural setting is beneficial for children's health and beneficial for their future. So if we can, even with a small percentage of these kids, reset their vision of their own future and the future of their community it is worth every ticket we give away."

The program was made possible through a $10,000 donation from the mayor's One Fresno Foundation, with a local bank chipping in an additional $25,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnotaking action togetherjerry dyerfresno chaffee zoo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO
Fresno Chaffee Zoo officials keeping close eye on Avian flu
Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes 2 colobus babies
Kingdoms of Asia exhibit at Fresno Chaffee Zoo set to open early 2023
Partnership between Fresno zoo, Fresno Housing Authority to bring jobs
TOP STORIES
Suspect fatally shot by police officer in central Fresno, chief says
Over 500 cars impacted by fire at auto facility south of Fresno
Fresno family finds human bone while searching for son's remains
Court doctrine could end case involving homicide in police custody
Clean-up efforts begin on riverbed after fire destroys Madera homes
Crews clear hazmat incident at Fresno City College
Clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery in central Fresno
Show More
Body found in downtown Fresno, police investigating
Dine and Dish: Heirloom in northeast Fresno
Kidnapped CA teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
Stealing suspect stays in jail after CVS burglary caught on camera
Reward offered for information on driver involved in fatal crash
More TOP STORIES News