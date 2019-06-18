One injured in deputy-involved shooting south of Hanford

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting south of Hanford.It happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop on Highway 43 at Jackson Avenue south of Hanford.There is no word on why the vehicle was stopped. The sheriff's office says two male suspects were shot.Both were taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.The sheriff's office says the deputy was not injured."They just take (the officer) away from the scene and they take him back over there and they'll put him on administrative leave pending the investigation," said CDR. Kris Zuniga.Two hours earlier in Corcoran, police responded to a shooting that happened during a home invasion on Hale Avenue.It's unclear if the resident or suspect was hit, but Corcoran Police say they are looking into the possibility that the shooting is linked to the deputy-involved shooting.Kings County sheriff's officials say 50 search warrants were served in four counties Tuesday as part of an operation to the Norteno street gang and Nuestra Familia prison gang.More information about the shooting is expected to released at press conference in Hanford Wednesday.