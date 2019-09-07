One injured in southeast Fresno driveby shooting

By
A driveby shooting injured one person in southeast Fresno at about 2 a.m. Saturday, but the victim and his friends didn't give police much to investigate.

Officers collected dozens of pieces of evidence at the corner of Tulare and Maple where they say someone opened fire on people spilling outside from a party.

One bullet hit a man in the arm and paramedics treated him.

Police also detained a few people from the party, but they say everybody seemed under the influence and nobody cooperated with the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulare County sheriff's sergeant arrested for domestic violence
Fiery Coalinga car crash kills at least one
Driveby shooter hits southeast Fresno house hours after nearby shooting
Chase leads Visalia police to wanted man and meth
Community honors Fresno Co. deputy shot in Tollhouse at football game
Woman says suspect shot at her home while attempting to attack wife
Kingsburg toddler surprises organ donor to celebrate successful transplant
Show More
Man arrested for kidnapping, other attempted abductions in northeast Fresno
Family remembers Visalia murder victim, suspect arrested
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
Man accused of killing Tulare Co. dairy farmer appears in court
Arizona woman dies after falling more than 500 feet while climbing Half Dome
More TOP STORIES News