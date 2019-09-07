One injured in southeast Fresno driveby shooting

A driveby shooting injured one person in southeast Fresno at about 2 a.m. Saturday, but the victim and his friends didn't give police much to investigate.Officers collected dozens of pieces of evidence at the corner of Tulare and Maple where they say someone opened fire on people spilling outside from a party.One bullet hit a man in the arm and paramedics treated him.Police also detained a few people from the party, but they say everybody seemed under the influence and nobody cooperated with the investigation.