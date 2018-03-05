One injured in Southwest Fresno house fire

The flames broke out just before 10 Monday morning in a converted garage on Geary Street near Fairview Avenue. Firefighters had a tough time getting inside because there were bars on the windows and chains on the gate.Investigators said a faulty charging cord overheated and caught fire in the converted space. Code enforcement is on the scene to see if the structure has the proper permits.Two people and two dogs escaped and one person had minor injuries.No working smoke alarms were at the home.