One injured in Southwest Fresno house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters are investigating what sparked a fire inside a Southwest Fresno home. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The flames broke out just before 10 Monday morning in a converted garage on Geary Street near Fairview Avenue. Firefighters had a tough time getting inside because there were bars on the windows and chains on the gate.


Investigators said a faulty charging cord overheated and caught fire in the converted space. Code enforcement is on the scene to see if the structure has the proper permits.

Two people and two dogs escaped and one person had minor injuries.

No working smoke alarms were at the home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireFresno - Southwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News