fatal crash

One killed, 4 seriously injured in car crash near Minkler

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident near the town of Minkler in eastern Fresno County.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. Monday on Highway 180 near North Rio Vista Avenue.

The CHP says one person was killed and four others had major injuries.

Details of what led up to the crash are unknown at this time.

This story is developing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minklerfresno countyfatal crashcalifornia highway patrolinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal crash up for auction
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 168
Surveillance video captures wife shield husband before deadly crash
New video of crash, DUI suspect pleads not guilty to killing a Fresno father
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, teen girl, man ID'd as victims killed in Gilroy shooting
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Garlic festival shooting: Witnesses describe how girl saved toddler
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Power restored to customers in Fresno County
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Show More
Bystander rescues 2 at Reedley Beach a day after five children nearly drowned
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
More TOP STORIES News