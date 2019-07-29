FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident near the town of Minkler in eastern Fresno County.
It happened around 12:40 p.m. Monday on Highway 180 near North Rio Vista Avenue.
The CHP says one person was killed and four others had major injuries.
Details of what led up to the crash are unknown at this time.
This story is developing.
One killed, 4 seriously injured in car crash near Minkler
FATAL CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News