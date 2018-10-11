FATAL CRASH

One killed, one injured in car crash on Highway 41 near Lemoore

KFSN Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash that killed a man and injured a woman.

Officers say the accident happened Thursday afternoon outside of Lemoore on Highway 41 near Lacey Blvd.

According to the CHP, a man was driving on Lacey Blvd when he failed to yield for traffic and hit another vehicle with a man and woman inside.

Officers say the man in the car that was hit died on scene and the woman was taken to Kaweah Delta and her condition is unknown at this time.

The CHP says it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
