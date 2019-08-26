One major injury after crash involving gas tanker near Selma

Crews are working to clean up an overnight crash involving a gas tanker truck near Selma.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 43 and Nebraska.

Highway patrol officers say the tanker truck was headed northbound on Highway 43 and had a green light when a Toyota Camry made a left-hand turn in front of it.

The tanker hit the Camry, and the impact pushed the tanker into a utility box at the 76 gas station on the corner, narrowly missing the gas pumps.

Fortunately, the tanker was empty.

The driver of the Camry was rushed to the hospital with major injuries.

Officers suspect that person was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The tanker truck driver and a passenger in the Camry suffered only minor injuries.

A portion of the roadway near Highway 43 and Nebraska is closed to traffic.
