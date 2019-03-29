One man injured, hospitalized in shooting in Reedley

Reedley shooting in broad daylight. Bullet holes in windshield of car parked outside apartment complex on Springfield. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/jDaU3Q1tPL — Tony Cabrera (@TonyABC30) March 29, 2019

One man was injured in a shooting in Reedley on Friday afternoon.Police say a man in his mid-twenties was shot in the upper torso and taken to hospital.Action News reporter Tony Cabrera was at the scene and saw bullet holes in the windshield of a car parked on the road.The shooting occurred in the 900 block of E. Springfield a little after 1 p.m.Witnesses said the suspect or suspects' vehicle was a silver SUV-type vehicle.