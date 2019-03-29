Crime & Safety

One man injured, hospitalized in shooting in Reedley

One man was injured in a shooting in Reedley on Friday afternoon.

Police say a man in his mid-twenties was shot in the upper torso and taken to hospital.

Action News reporter Tony Cabrera was at the scene and saw bullet holes in the windshield of a car parked on the road.



The shooting occurred in the 900 block of E. Springfield a little after 1 p.m.

Witnesses said the suspect or suspects' vehicle was a silver SUV-type vehicle.
