One man injured, hospitalized in shooting in Reedley

Police say a man in his mid-twenties was shot in the upper torso and taken to hospital.
Action News reporter Tony Cabrera was at the scene and saw bullet holes in the windshield of a car parked on the road.
Reedley shooting in broad daylight. Bullet holes in windshield of car parked outside apartment complex on Springfield. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/jDaU3Q1tPL— Tony Cabrera (@TonyABC30) March 29, 2019
The shooting occurred in the 900 block of E. Springfield a little after 1 p.m.
Witnesses said the suspect or suspects' vehicle was a silver SUV-type vehicle.