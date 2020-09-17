One man killed in motorcycle crash near Sierra Vista Mall

Update: 9/16/20 @ 4:26PM- Our Collision Reconstruction Unit will be investigating this collision. There is no estimated time for eastbound Shaw Ave to reopen at this time. — Clovis Police (CA) (@ClovisPolice_CA) September 16, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after reportedly crashing his motorcycle into a concrete structure near Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.Police say the crash happened just after 4 pm on Wednesday near Shaw Avenue and Sunnyside Avenue.They believe the man was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Shaw when he drifted off the roadway and hit a concrete structure.Emergency crews performed CPR on the driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.At this time, it's unclear why the driver went off the roadway. This is the fifth fatal motorcycle accident this year for Clovis Police.Traffic in the area is being impacted by the crash. Clovis police say there's no estimated time for eastbound Shaw in the area to reopen.This story is developing, check back for updates.