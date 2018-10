Deputies with the Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team tracked down George Quinteros to a home on Globe near Bardsley in Tulare Wednesday night.Quinteros ran from the home when he saw the deputies but was eventually taken into custody several blocks away following a foot chase.He was booked into the Tulare County Jail for eight outstanding warrants and resisting arrest.Authorities also took a woman into custody during the incident for aiding and abetting a fugitive.