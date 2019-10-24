One person dead after crash involving semi-truck in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash that left at least one person dead in Tulare County.Officers say it happened around 5 a.m. Thursday near Akers Street and Avenue 272.Details of what led up to the fatal crash are unknown at this time.CHP and fire crews are on scene working to the clear the roadway of debris.This story is developing.