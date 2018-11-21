One person dead after fiery crash on Interstate 5 in Merced County

Traffic is once again moving along Interstate 5 in Merced County after a fatal crash near Gustine.It happened on Tuesday at 10 p.m. on Interstate 5 near Sullivan Road.The fiery aftermath of the crash was captured by ABC30 insider Larry Chatfield.The Highway Patrol says a big rig crashed into a Chevy suburban with a U-Haul trailer.The semi caught on fire and the crash caused a traffic delay.The number one and two lanes along I-5 were closed off for several hours.It's not yet known which driver was killed in the crash.