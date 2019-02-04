FATAL CRASH

One person dead after multiple vehicle crash on Highway 180

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
California Highway Patrol has confirmed at least one person is dead following a multiple-vehicle crash Monday.

It happened around 5 p.m. on the westbound side of Highway 180 near McCall Avenue in Eastern Fresno County.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal crashFresno County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FATAL CRASH
One person killed in crash near Valley Children's Hospital
Driver killed after crashing into garbage truck in Mariposa
Rollover crash kills one in Reedley
Woman dies after being hit by car on HWY 99 in Central Fresno
More fatal crash
Top Stories
Fallen tree takes down power lines, crashes into Fresno home
Reservoirs benefit from recent rainfall
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
Teens aren't getting enough sleep and exercise, study finds
12-year-old victim in apparent accidental shooting identified
Dashcam video: Plane bursts into flames in midair before OC crash
Pregnant mom shot by 4-year-old son after he finds loaded gun
Family asks for birthday cards for WWII vet fighting cancer
Show More
VIDEO: California's Mammoth Mountain buried under 8 feet of snow
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather for annual parade
12-year-old dies from accidental gunshot wound near Firebaugh
Central Unified schoolkids delayed after bus gets stuck in mud
Water main break causes flooding in northwest Fresno, traffic disrupted
More News