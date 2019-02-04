One person dead after multiple vehicle crash on Highway 180

#180Incident Fresno County Firefighters along with @CHPCentralDiv @SangerFire @AmericanAmb on scene of a traffic accident on westbound HWY 180 west of McCall Ave. Multiple vehicles reported with series injuries and fatalities. pic.twitter.com/K5DV895OFe — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) February 5, 2019

California Highway Patrol has confirmed at least one person is dead following a multiple-vehicle crash Monday.It happened around 5 p.m. on the westbound side of Highway 180 near McCall Avenue in Eastern Fresno County.