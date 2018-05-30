One person dead after shooting in Tulare County

Officials say one person has died and now a homicide investigation is underway. (KFSN)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Officials say one person has died and now a homicide investigation is underway east of Tulare.

The call came in around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When deputies arrived at Road 140 and Avenue 228, the shooting victim was still alive and paramedics were performing CPR. He was brought to a local hospital but ultimately died.

Sheriff's officials say it appears the victim, identified as 41-year-old Adam Hernandez, was in a brown truck with his son. But at some point, Hernandez got out of the truck and got into some type of argument with the suspect or suspects. That's when officials say he was shot.

Detectives are on scene and trying to find out more information about the deadly shooting. But they say people in this neighborhood are either not home or not talking about it.

This story will be updated.
