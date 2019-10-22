One person dead after three-vehicle crash involving almond shaker in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash in Madera County.It happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Avenue 7 and Avenue 7 1/2.CHP officers say a farming van, a semi-truck, and an almond shaker were involved in the collision.Details on the person who died have yet to be released.There is no word on any other injuries in the crash.