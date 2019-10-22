MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash in Madera County.
It happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Avenue 7 and Avenue 7 1/2.
CHP officers say a farming van, a semi-truck, and an almond shaker were involved in the collision.
Details on the person who died have yet to be released.
There is no word on any other injuries in the crash.
One person dead after three-vehicle crash involving almond shaker in Madera County
FATAL CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News