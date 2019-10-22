fatal crash

One person dead after three-vehicle crash involving almond shaker in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash in Madera County.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Avenue 7 and Avenue 7 1/2.

CHP officers say a farming van, a semi-truck, and an almond shaker were involved in the collision.

Details on the person who died have yet to be released.

There is no word on any other injuries in the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countyfatal crashfarming accidentcalifornia highway patrolinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Madera man in custody, accused of causing crash that killed 3 people
70-year-old woman killed in rollover crash on Hwy 41 in Madera County
CDCR employee dead, another injured in deadly crash
Karmjit Singh trial: Man describes Selma crash that killed 8-year-old son
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Obdulia Sanchez facing 6 charges after police chase
1 hurt, suspect in custody in Northern California high school shooting
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Madera man in custody, accused of causing crash that killed 3 people
Organizers file paper work to recall Fresno Unified trustee Terry Slatic
Show More
Fresno woman has enough of people dumping dogs along road
Visalia attorney could be disbarred for taking $33,000 from auto accident client
FPD take closer look at domestic violence rates as city sees 35th homicide
DUI driver found carrying loaded gun, deputies say
Part of Hwy 99 closes south of Fresno for high-speed rail construction
More TOP STORIES News