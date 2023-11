Visalia Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday.

1 hospitalized following shooting at River Way Sports Park in Visalia

VISALIA, Calf. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the River Way Sports Park on Dinuba Boulevard near Riverway Drive.

Authorities responded and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Their condition is not known.

There's no information on the gunman at this time.