One person is dead after three-car crash north of Sanger: CHP

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving three cars north of Sanger.

CHP says the crash happened at 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Belmont and Newmark.

According to officers, the driver of red Ford F-150 decided to make a left-hand turn onto Newmark in front of an oncoming white Chevy truck.

Another car was involved after it tried to avoid the crash sideswiping one of the trucks.

CHP says the passenger inside of the Ford died on scene and the driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

As for the people inside of the Chevy, officers say none of them requested medical help.
