One person killed in Southeast Fresno stabbing

Antonio Atkinson is in custody Thursday after Fresno Police say he attacked and killed 54-year-old Reynaldo Hernandez while he was sleeping Wednesday at around 1:30 in the afternoon.Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson said, "Officers on scene began CPR. Reynaldo Hernandez was transported from that location to CRMC where he was later pronounced deceased."Atkinson, who was a family friend to Hernandez, was believed to be living in the garage of the home near Garrett and Whitney, where earlier in the day witnesses said he had started acting strangely.According to family members, the 43-year-old Atkinson walked into the home armed with a knife and stabbed the victim in the face without saying a word then ran away.The victim's sister, Aurella Ayara said, "This guy comes in and takes a little knife and puts the knife in the eye, the right eye."Just after the stabbing police arrested Atkinson in the area of Chestnut and Church.Atkinson is known to law enforcement for a string of violations that include felony vandalism and drugs.He was also arrested five years ago for carrying a dagger"He is facing murder charges," said Lt. Mark Hudson. "He is been booked into the Fresno County jail on one count of murder."