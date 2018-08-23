One person killed in Southeast Fresno stabbing

EMBED </>More Videos

Reynaldo Hernandez was sleeping on a couch when Antonio Atkinson stabbed him in the eye and killed him Wednesday afternoon.

By and Jason Oliveira
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Antonio Atkinson is in custody Thursday after Fresno Police say he attacked and killed 54-year-old Reynaldo Hernandez while he was sleeping Wednesday at around 1:30 in the afternoon.

Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson said, "Officers on scene began CPR. Reynaldo Hernandez was transported from that location to CRMC where he was later pronounced deceased."

Atkinson, who was a family friend to Hernandez, was believed to be living in the garage of the home near Garrett and Whitney, where earlier in the day witnesses said he had started acting strangely.

According to family members, the 43-year-old Atkinson walked into the home armed with a knife and stabbed the victim in the face without saying a word then ran away.

The victim's sister, Aurella Ayara said, "This guy comes in and takes a little knife and puts the knife in the eye, the right eye."

Just after the stabbing police arrested Atkinson in the area of Chestnut and Church.

Atkinson is known to law enforcement for a string of violations that include felony vandalism and drugs.

He was also arrested five years ago for carrying a dagger

"He is facing murder charges," said Lt. Mark Hudson. "He is been booked into the Fresno County jail on one count of murder."

EMBED More News Videos

A person was stabbed and killed in a neighborhood near the corner of E Garrett Avenue and S Chestnut Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

EMBED More News Videos

A person was stabbed and killed in a neighborhood near the corner of E Garrett Avenue and S Chestnut Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationstabbingfresno police departmentFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News