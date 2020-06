FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Fresno County.Deputies were called to the area of Utah and 9th in San Joaquin just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.Authorities say the victim was shot in the leg. There's no word yet on a possible suspect.This is the fourth shooting in San Joaquin in the last 12 days.