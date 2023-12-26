WATCH VIDEOS

1 person shot in southwest Fresno, police say

ByMarc Anthony Lopez
Tuesday, December 26, 2023 5:22PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are on scene investigating after one person was shot in southwest Fresno Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday on Elm and Jensen avenues.

Investigators say the victim was taken to the hospital after being shot in the upper and lower body.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Traffic may be affected in the area, please take a detour if you will be traveling in the area.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.

