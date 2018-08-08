FRESNO

One person taken to the hospital after shooting in Southeast Fresno

Police found the victim lying on the sidewalk in front of a home on Dearing near Huntington. Police said as many as nine shots were fired.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Investigators are searching for the suspect in an early morning shooting in Southeast Fresno.

Police found the victim lying on the sidewalk in front of a home on Dearing near Huntington. Police said as many as nine shots were fired. The victim was hit several times and rushed to the hospital.

He's described only as an Asian male in his 30's. His condition is not yet known.

Troy Miller with the Fresno Police Department said, "Detectives are on scene checking neighbors and checking to see if there are nearby cameras in the area that might help us out. Neighbors heard any vehicles or anything of that sort so we don't know."

There is no information available about a possible suspect or motive in this attack.

If you have any information on this shooting you are urged to contact Fresno Police.
