FRESNO SHOOTING SPREE

ONE YEAR ON: Anniversary of Fresno shooting spree that left 3 dead

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Back on April 18th, 2017, Kori Muhammad gunned Down Zackary Randalls, Mark Gassett, and David Jackson. Investigators believe this was a racially charged shooting spree.

Police said four days prior, Muhammad shot security guard Carl Williams at a Motel 6 in Central Fresno. The 39-year-old was charged with all four murders.

For the past several months, Muhammad's competency has been in question. In numerous court hearings, he has had outbursts causing the court to question his mental state. Back in January, the judge decided Muhammad was competent to stand trial-- he entered a not guilty plea to the four murders, although he did confess to murdering all of the victims last April.

The District Attorney's Office announced it would seek the death penalty against Muhammad. His defense attorney said his client will plead insanity.

Legal experts said those two decisions probably mean this case will take five years or longer-- costing the county hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Muhammad is scheduled to be back in court next Wednesday for a motion hearing, with attorney's petitioning to obtain Muhammad's juvenile records.

Meantime Muhammad's victims will be remembered by family and friends in private on this anniversary. There are no public memorials scheduled.
