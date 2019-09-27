Online meetup in Fresno County ends with 1 man dead, 4 arrested

By Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An online meetup took a tragic turn after it left one man dead and four people arrested in Firebaugh.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the victim, 20-year-old Tyrel Truss, went to Mendota on Thursday evening to meet a woman he had been speaking with on the internet.

But investigators say the meeting was actually a robbery setup.

Deputies say the woman introduced Truss to a few friends with her - two men and another woman - and asked if he could give them a ride to Firebaugh. Once in the car, the four tried to rob Truss.

During the altercation, one of the four, 18-year-old Isaac Helms, shot Truss and the four fled the scene, authorities said.

Firebaugh Police found Truss dead inside his car from a gunshot wound. They then tracked down the four suspects, who are in custody and have been charged with murder. Police requested homicide detectives from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office to take over the investigation.

One of the suspects, 20-year-old Alexa Ramos, is from Firebaugh. The other three, 18-year-old Isaac Helms, 19-year-old Precious Green and 19-year-old Hannah Haywood are from Sioux City, Iowa.
